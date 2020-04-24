Eysenck’s Personality Inventory (EPI) (Extroversion/Introversion) (Di venerdì 24 aprile 2020) The Eysenck Personality Inventory (EPI) measures two pervasive, independent dimensions of Personality, Extraversion-Introversion and Neuroticism-Stability, which account for most of the variance in the Personality domain. Each form contains 57 “Yes-No” items with no repetition of items. The inclusion of a falsification scale provides for the detection of response distortion. The traits measured are Extraversion-Introversion … L'articolo Eysenck’s Personality Inventory (EPI) (Extroversion/Introversion) proviene da www.meteoweek.com. Leggi su meteoweek
