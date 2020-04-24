Eysenck’s Personality Inventory EPI Extroversion Introversion

Leggi su meteoweek

(Di venerdì 24 aprile 2020) The Eysenck(EPI) measures two pervasive, independent dimensions of, Extraversion-and Neuroticism-Stability, which account for most of the variance in thedomain. Each form contains 57 “Yes-No” items with no repetition of items. The inclusion of a falsification scale provides for the detection of response distortion. The traits measured are Extraversion-… L'articolo Eysenck’s(EPI) () proviene da www.meteoweek.com.