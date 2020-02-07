Coronavirus, le vittime salgono a 636 : nessun italiano contagiato ...Ascoli Piceno : Umberto Cardinali è morto dopo aver domato un incendioSanremo 2020, Amadeus : Non penso a un Bis, sarei presuntuosoSanremo 2020, Levante: Il significato del mio nome d'arte, la canzone ...Coronavirus, è morto il giovane medico che per primo ha dato l'allarmeFrancesco Gabbani in testa a Sanremo 2020: la classifica completa dei ...Invasione Di Pipistrelli In Australia - VideoKurt Cobain : Come as you are, oltre 80 foto del grande frontman dei ...Incidente Frecciarossa Milano-Salerno, Deragliamento Treno a LodiA Sanremo 2020 tutti in piedi per Fabrizio Frizzi

MotoGP LIVE | Sepang 2020 Test real-time updates | Cal Crutchlow starts well and is fourth

CLICK HERE FOR real-time updates 8.37 Yamaha sat quite well, with four bikes in the top nine positions. ...

MotoGP LIVE, Sepang 2020 Test real-time updates: Cal Crutchlow starts well and is fourth (Di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020) CLICK HERE FOR real-time updates 8.37 Yamaha sat quite well, with four bikes in the top nine positions. The duo of the Petronas team took the lead, while Vinales was sixth and Rossi was ninth. 8.35 Currently the drivers are stationary in the pits. It rained in Sepang, but now the sun is back. The track is rapidly drying out. 8.32 Here’s the ranking after the morning session. 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 58.945s 22/37 2 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.051s 43/46 3 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.250s 24/39 4 ^9 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.289s 28/33 5 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP20) +0.383s 26/29 6 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.422s 33/34 7 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro ITA Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) +0.482s 4/31 8 ˅2 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.591s 24/35 9 ˅2 Valentino Rossi ITA ... oasport

