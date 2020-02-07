MotoGP LIVE, Sepang 2020 Test real-time updates: Cal Crutchlow starts well and is fourth (Di venerdì 7 febbraio 2020) CLICK HERE FOR real-time updates 8.37 Yamaha sat quite well, with four bikes in the top nine positions. The duo of the Petronas team took the lead, while Vinales was sixth and Rossi was ninth. 8.35 Currently the drivers are stationary in the pits. It rained in Sepang, but now the sun is back. The track is rapidly drying out. 8.32 Here’s the ranking after the morning session. 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 58.945s 22/37 2 ^2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Petronas Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.051s 43/46 3 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.250s 24/39 4 ^9 Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.289s 28/33 5 ˅2 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP20) +0.383s 26/29 6 ^4 Maverick Viñales SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.422s 33/34 7 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro ITA Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) +0.482s 4/31 8 ˅2 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.591s 24/35 9 ˅2 Valentino Rossi ITA ... oasport

