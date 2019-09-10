Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 587

Windows 10 Mobile : disponibile la build 15254.582 : Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.582. Changelog Addresses an issue that may prevent devices from starting up or cause them to continue restarting if they are connected to a domain that is configured to use MIT Kerberos realms. Domain controllers and domain members are both affected. Security updates to Windows Wireless Networking, Windows Storage and ...