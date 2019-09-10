La principessa Charlotte a scuola è soprannominata Princess Warrior Irina Shayk e la vita da single nella Grande Mela Rinuncia a Disney World! Il piccolo Jermaine usa i risparmi di un ...Sbranata viva dai suoi cani nel giorno del compleanno di sua figliaRenato Zero contro le droghe : La follia è la mia alleata, ho perso ...Non è detto che una coppia funzioni... Stefano De Martino gela Belen ...Una crudeltà! Per non fallo abbaiare mette il collare elettrico al ...Orrore a Caserta! Cagnolino cosparso di acido muore dopo due giorni ...Deve andare a fare in cu**! Giuliano Cazzola insulta Matteo SalviniCamilla in vacanza senza Carlo si gode il mare sardo

Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 587

Windows 10 Mobile | disponibile la build 15254 587 Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta ...

Windows 10 Mobile: disponibile la build 15254.587 (Di martedì 10 settembre 2019) Microsoft ha da pochissimo rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo per Windows 10 Mobile: si tratta della build 15254.587. Changelog Provides protections against a new subclass of speculative execution side-channel vulnerabilities, known as Microarchitectural Data Sampling, for 32-Bit (x86) versions of Windows (CVE-2019-11091, CVE-2018-12126, CVE-2018-12127, CVE-2018-12130). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.) Security updates to Internet Explorer, Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, the Microsoft JET Database Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows Virtualization, and Windows ...
