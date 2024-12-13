The First Mass-Produced 600+ Ah Large Battery Cell
In the energy storage industry, both systems and Battery Cells are expanding at an astonishing pace.While the global market is rapidly adopting the 300Ah+ Battery Cells primarily based on 314Ah, research and Mass production of the next-generation 500Ah+ Large-capacity Battery Cells are already in full swing.As many companies rush to enter the market for 500Ah+ Large-capacity Battery Cells, EVE Energy has become the First in the industry to achieve Mass production of the 628Ah Large Battery Cell.On December 10th, EVE Energy's First phase of the 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory, Mr. Big, officially commenced operations in Jingmen, Hubei.By the end of the third quarter of 2024, EVE Energy's global energy storage Battery Cell shipment volume has firmly secured the top 2 position.
