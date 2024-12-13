Liberoquotidiano.it - The First Mass-Produced 600+ Ah Large Battery Cell

JINGMEN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/In the energy storage industry, both systems ands are expanding at an astonishing pace.While the global market is rapidly adopting the 300Ah+s primarily based on 314Ah, research andproduction of the next-generation 500Ah+-capacitys are already in full swing.As many companies rush to enter the market for 500Ah+-capacitys, EVE Energy has become thein the industry to achieveproduction of the 628Ah.On December 10th, EVE Energy'sphase of the 60GWh Super Energy Storage Factory, Mr. Big, officially commenced operations in Jingmen, Hubei.By the end of the third quarter of 2024, EVE Energy's global energy storageshipment volume has firmly secured the top 2 position.