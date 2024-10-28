Southampton-Stoke City (EFL Cup, 29-10-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Se il Southampton, ultimo nella classifica di Premier League con un solo punto dopo nove giornate, se la passa male, lo Stoke City non può certo essere contento di avere solo un punto di vantaggio sulla terzultima nella classifica di Championship. E’ una partita difficile da leggere, aldilà della differenza di categoria tra le due InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronosticiLeggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti: Il video del gol segnato dal portiere dello Stoke City dopo 13 secondi; Rory Delap, il calciatore più forte della storia nelle rimesse laterali; Southampton-Stoke City (EFL Cup, 29-10-2024 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici; Southampton-Stoke City EFL Cup 29-10-2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni quote pronostici; Pronostico Southampton - Stoke City - Carabao Cup; Pronostici di oggi 29 ottobre, Milan-Napoli in serie A, Pokal, Efl Cup, Copa del Rey e serie B; Leggi >>>
