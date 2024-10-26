Il capocannoniere del Forest ringrazia il rivale della Scarpa d’Oro Haaland dopo il gol contro il Leicester (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-26 00:02:05 Il web non parla d’altro: Chris Wood ha detto di essere grato a Erling Haaland dopo aver continuato il suo prolifico inizio di stagione con due gol nella vittoria per 3-1 del Nottingham Forest a Leicester City. Il Forest è quinto dopo due gol di Wood senza risposta dopo l’intervallo al King Power Stadium che ha regalato all’attaccante neozelandese un totale di sette gol in campionato in questa stagione, con solo Haaland del Manchester City – su dieci – davanti a lui. “Vogliamo provare a riportarlo indietro o rimarrò senza lavoro”, ha scherzato Wood a Sky Sports quando gli è stato chiesto del riemergere di imponenti centravanti nella massima serie. “Per un periodo è stato utilizzato il piccolo centravanti con molto ritmo ma, per fortuna, Erling lo ha riportato indietro. È un uomo davvero formidabile e probabilmente segnerà 30 gol in questa stagione”. Leggi tutta la notizia su Justcalcio.com (Di sabato 26 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-26 00:02:05 Il web non parla d’altro: Chris Wood ha detto di essere grato a Erlingaver continuato il suo prolifico inizio di stagione con due gol nella vittoria per 3-1 del NottinghamCity. Ilè quintodue gol di Wood senza rispostal’intervallo al King Power Stadium che ha regalato all’attaccante neozelandese un totale di sette gol in campionato in questa stagione, con solodel Manchester City – su dieci – davanti a lui. “Vogliamo provare a riportarlo indietro o rimarrò senza lavoro”, ha scherzato Wood a Sky Sports quando gli è stato chiesto del riemergere di imponenti centravanti nella massima serie. “Per un periodo è stato utilizzato il piccolo centravanti con molto ritmo ma, per fortuna, Erling lo ha riportato indietro. È un uomo davvero formidabile e probabilmente segnerà 30 gol in questa stagione”.

