Highlights LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves NBA Opening Night 2024 2025 VIDEO

Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves, partita dell'Opening Night della stagione NBA 2024/2025. A Los Angeles è Anthony Davis con una partita magistrale a regalare il successo ai padroni di casa, che non vincevano l'esordio in regular season addirittura dalla stagione 2016.

