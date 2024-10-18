Al Pacino: "Ho malmenato Madonna mentre giravamo Dick Tracy" (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La partecipazione a Dick Tracy nel ruolo dell'arcivillain Alphonse 'Big Boy' Caprice sarebbe stato il momento più bello della vita di Al Pacino. Al Pacino ha confessato di aver malmenato Madonna sul set di Dick Tracy dopo essersi lasciato prendere troppo la mano dal suo personaggio, l'arcivillain Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice. Il divo si sarebbe divertito talmente tanto sotto le indicazioni del regista Warren Beatty, che lo ha invitato a "scatenarsi" da prenderlo letteralmente in parola. Nel suo nuovo memoir Sonny Boy, Al Pacino ha svelato qualche gustoso retroscena del cinecomic del 1990 definendolo "un bel film in cui il regista ci faceva sembrare meglio di come fossimo. Ho vissuto il momento più bello della mia vita in quel ruolo. Ho ballato sul Movieplayer.it - Al Pacino: "Ho malmenato Madonna mentre giravamo Dick Tracy" Leggi tutta la notizia su Movieplayer.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) La partecipazione anel ruolo dell'arcivillain Alphonse 'Big Boy' Caprice sarebbe stato il momento più bello della vita di Al. Alha confessato di aversul set didopo essersi lasciato prendere troppo la mano dal suo personaggio, l'arcivillain Alphonse "Big Boy" Caprice. Il divo si sarebbe divertito talmente tanto sotto le indicazioni del regista Warren Beatty, che lo ha invitato a "scatenarsi" da prenderlo letteralmente in parola. Nel suo nuovo memoir Sonny Boy, Alha svelato qualche gustoso retroscena del cinecomic del 1990 definendolo "un bel film in cui il regista ci faceva sembrare meglio di come fossimo. Ho vissuto il momento più bello della mia vita in quel ruolo. Ho ballato sul

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Al Pacino clears up ‘appalling’ 40-year-old Hollywood rumour about his movie career - Al Pacino has addressed an “appalling” Hollywood rumour about his career that has done the rounds since the 1970s. The actor has been reflecting on his career while promoting a new memoir, in which he ... (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)

Al Pacino clears up ‘appalling’ Hollywood rumour about The Godfather - Al Pacino clears up ‘appalling’ Hollywood rumour about The Godfather - ‘I’ve only recently found about this,’ actor said of 40-year-old claim ... (msn.com)

Al Pacino recalls clashing with mom over acting career: 'All I want is to say, "Hey ma, see what happened to me?"' - Al Pacino is considered a Hollywood legend, having starred in iconic films like the Godfather trilogy and Scarface. (dailymail.co.uk)