Romadailynews.it - Cina: ensemble Juilliard415 si esibisce a Tianjin (2)
Cina: ensemble Juilliard415 si esibisce a Tianjin (2) - Tianjin, 14 ott - (Xinhua) - L'ensemble Juilliard415 e' ora impegnato in un tour di esibizioni che lo portera' anche nelle citta' di Pechino, Nanchino, ... (romadailynews.it)
Tianjin welcomes Juilliard ensemble for China tour - Juilliard415, the large ensemble from Juilliard's Historical Performance department, began its first tour in China on Oct 11, with Tianjin as the first stop. The name comes from the pitch commonly ... (chinadaily.com.cn)
Int'l Exchange | Juilliard415 ensemble performs in N China's Tianjin - The Juilliard415 ensemble is now on a performance tour that will also bring it to cities of Beijing, Nanjing, Suzhou and Shanghai. Apart from performance, the ensemble will also host lectures, ... (msn.cn)
L’ex assistente di Kanye West lo accusa di molestie: “Mi ha drogata”, testimone anche Diddy fanpage.it
Baiano: “In questo momento nell’Empoli fa timore il collettivo” terzotemponapoli.com
Paolo Sorrentino: L’incontro con Fabio Fazio e il nuovo progetto cinematografico terzotemponapoli.com
"Un dolore per tutti". Proclamato il lutto cittadino per i funerali di Gaetano, Michele e Samuel foggiatoday.it