Cina: ensemble Juilliard415 si esibisce a Tianjin (2) (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Tianjin, 14 ott – (Xinhua) – L’ensemble Juilliard415 e’ ora impegnato in un tour di esibizioni che lo portera’ anche nelle citta’ di Pechino, Nanchino, Suzhou e Shanghai. Oltre agli spettacoli, l’ensemble terra’ anche lezioni, workshop e prove congiunte presso la Tianjin Juilliard School. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua Romadailynews.it - Cina: ensemble Juilliard415 si esibisce a Tianjin (2) Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024), 14 ott – (Xinhua) – L’e’ ora impegnato in un tour di esibizioni che lo portera’ anche nelle citta’ di Pechino, Nanchino, Suzhou e Shanghai. Oltre agli spettacoli, l’terra’ anche lezioni, workshop e prove congiunte presso laJuilliard School. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Cina: ensemble Juilliard415 si esibisce a Tianjin (2) - Tianjin, 14 ott - (Xinhua) - L'ensemble Juilliard415 e' ora impegnato in un tour di esibizioni che lo portera' anche nelle citta' di Pechino, Nanchino, ... (romadailynews.it)

Tianjin welcomes Juilliard ensemble for China tour - Juilliard415, the large ensemble from Juilliard's Historical Performance department, began its first tour in China on Oct 11, with Tianjin as the first stop. The name comes from the pitch commonly ... (chinadaily.com.cn)

Int'l Exchange | Juilliard415 ensemble performs in N China's Tianjin - The Juilliard415 ensemble is now on a performance tour that will also bring it to cities of Beijing, Nanjing, Suzhou and Shanghai. Apart from performance, the ensemble will also host lectures, ... (msn.cn)