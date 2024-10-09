DeepL is 2024's Most-Used Machine Translation Provider Worldwide among language service companies (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) language AI tools are transforming the industry, boosting efficiency, cutting costs, and driving growth – with DeepL usage far outpacing Google, Microsoft and more COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Altre notizie su DeepL is 2024's Most-Used Machine Translation Provider Worldwide among language service companies. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.
DeepL, a leading global language AI company, has been named the #1 Most-Used Machine Translation (MT) Provider among global language service companies in a new 2024 ALC Industry Survey report by the Association of language companies (ALC) and Slator. The company's rise to market leadership, coupled with its exponential growth – DeepL now serves over 100,000 business and government customers Worldwide – highlights the growing significance of AI-powered Translation solutions in transforming industries, including language services, manufacturing, legal, healthcare and more.
DeepL launches US tech hub and bolsters executive leadership team as business demand for Language AI grows - Alongside this milestone, the company also announced two expert additions to its C-suite team: Sebastian Enderlein as Chief Technology Officer and Steve Rotter as Chief Marketing Officer.
