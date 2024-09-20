China' s New Energy Company VREMT Showing Muscle at EVA

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Electric Vehicles Expo at Automechanika concluded successfully on September 14, 2024. It is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in the Expo., as a subsidiary of Geely and a key player of Geely's newstrategy, exhibited its "all-domain 800V battery, motor and electronic control solutions", highlighting's advancements in newtechnology. At the Expo,showcased its leading advantages of 800V golden batteries and cells, 800V high-performance SiC four-motor drive systems, and 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3. The second-generation golden battery recently reported by Handelsblatt, has attracted much attention. It boasts the world's fastest production charging rate, recharging from 10% to 80% in just 10.