China's New Energy Company VREMT Showing Muscle at EVA (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Electric Vehicles Expo at Automechanika concluded successfully on September 14, 2024. It is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in the Expo. VREMT, as a subsidiary of Geely and a key player of Geely's new Energy strategy, exhibited its "all-domain 800V battery, motor and electronic control solutions", highlighting China's advancements in new Energy technology. At the Expo, VREMT showcased its leading advantages of 800V golden batteries and cells, 800V high-performance SiC four-motor drive systems, and 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3. The second-generation golden battery recently reported by Handelsblatt, has attracted much attention. It boasts the world's fastest production charging rate, recharging from 10% to 80% in just 10.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Electric Vehicles Expo at Automechanika concluded successfully on September 14, 2024. It is the first time for Geely Holding Group to lead its brands to participate in the Expo. VREMT, as a subsidiary of Geely and a key player of Geely's new Energy strategy, exhibited its "all-domain 800V battery, motor and electronic control solutions", highlighting China's advancements in new Energy technology. At the Expo, VREMT showcased its leading advantages of 800V golden batteries and cells, 800V high-performance SiC four-motor drive systems, and 800V ultra-fast liquid-cooled charging platform-HPC-V3. The second-generation golden battery recently reported by Handelsblatt, has attracted much attention. It boasts the world's fastest production charging rate, recharging from 10% to 80% in just 10.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- VREMT WILL EXHIBIT ITS INNOVATIVE NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AT THE ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA - FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA, September 10th - 14th CET, it is the ... At the expo, VREMT, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, will exhibit ... adnkronos
- VREMT WILL EXHIBIT ITS INNOVATIVE NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AT THE ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA - FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - - ELECTRIC VEHICLES EXPO AT AUTOMECHANIKA, September 10th - 14th CET, it is the ... At the expo, VREMT, a subsidiary of Geely Holding Group, will exhibit ... adnkronos
Video China NewVideo China New