EA FC 25 TOTW 1 Prediction Candidati Alla Prima Squadra Della Settimana (Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Disponibile la Prediction del TOTW 1 atteso per il 18 settembre. Come accade abitualmente mercoledi le carte del primo Team Of The Week saranno disponibili nei pacchetti Della modalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25. Tra i Candidati ad essere inseriti nella nuova Squadra Della Settimana troviamo l’attaccante inglese del Bayern Monaco Harry Kane che ha segnato tre gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo dell’Holstein Kiel. L’attaccante belga del Napoli Romelu Lukaku che ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Cagliari. Infine l’attaccante spagnolo del Barcellona Lamine Yamal che ha segnato due gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Girona.Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteamNotizie su altre fonti
