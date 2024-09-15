EA FC 25 TOTW 1 Prediction Candidati Alla Prima Squadra Della Settimana

Leggi tutta la notizia su fifaultimateteam

(Di domenica 15 settembre 2024) Disponibile ladel1 atteso per il 18 settembre. Come accade abitualmente mercoledi le carte del primo Team Of The Week saranno disponibili nei pacchettimodalità Ultimate Team di EA Sports FC 25. Tra iad essere inseriti nella nuovatroviamo l’attaccante inglese del Bayern Monaco Harry Kane che ha segnato tre gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo dell’Holstein Kiel. L’attaccante belga del Napoli Romelu Lukaku che ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Cagliari. Infine l’attaccante spagnolo del Barcellona Lamine Yamal che ha segnato due gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Girona.