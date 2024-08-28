Trianz enters into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Revolutionize Cloud Adoption and Management (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Trianz, a digital transformation technology solutions company, today announced that it entered into a comprehensive Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to transform the landscape of Cloud migrations, modernization, Management, and maximization. This Collaboration integrates Trianz' cutting-edge Concierto platform with AWS's Cloud infrastructure and services, promising to deliver unparalleled velocity, simplicity and highly cost-effective Cloud Adoption. Concierto is a hyper-automated, zero code, multi-lingual SaaS platform which covers an organization's end-to-end Cloud journey under one umbrella.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
