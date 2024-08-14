Qianjiangyuan: “China's Amazon Rainforest” Nurtures Innovative Examples of Ecological Protection (Di mercoledì 14 agosto 2024) (Adnkronos) - QUZHOU, China - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2024 - Aug. 15 of this year marks China's second National Ecology Day. Across the country, various forms of Ecological conservation education activities have been carried out recently, aiming to enhance the awareness of Ecological Protection among the entire society. Located in the eastern part of China, Zhejiang Province is home to the renowned Qiantang River, known for its spectacular “world's largest tidal bore.” Today, the source of this mighty river, Qianjiangyuan in Kaihua County in west Zhejiang, which is one of the country's first batch of pilot areas for national parks, has been attracting increasing global attention for its stunning scenery, rich biodiversity, and Innovative conservation measures.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
