Ecco il trailer di Meanwhile on Earth | il nuovo thriller Nel frattempo sulla Terra

Scritto da Mister Movie , Metrograph Pictures ha recentemente pubblicato il trailer di Meanwhile on Earth, il nuovo thriller fantascientifico del regista candidato all'Oscar Jérémy Clapin. Questo film promette di essere una nuova esplorazione toccante del dolore e della riunione attraverso una lente non convenzionale, proprio come il precedente lavoro di Clapin, I Lost My Body. Il trailer di Nel frattempo sulla Terra (Meanwhile on Earth) La storia segue Elsa (interpretata da Megan Northam al suo debutto da protagonista) e la sua famiglia, che stanno affrontando la scomparsa del fratello Franck, un astronauta disperso durante la sua prima missione. Una notte, mentre osserva le stelle, Elsa riceve un contatto da Franck, ma la gioia si trasforma presto in terrore quando scopre le forze oscure dietro la sua ricomparsa.
