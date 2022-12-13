Ferrari: Ufficiale! Frédéric Vasseur è il nuovo team principalTT ISLE OF MAN: RIDE ON THE EDGE 3 ARRIVA NEL 2023DC Justice League: Caos Cosmico arriverà nel 2023LG - MONITOR GAMING ULTRAGEAR OLED A 240HZXiaomi - primo mini PC compattoClamoroso: il Brasile vuole Carlo Ancelotti!Scarlatto e Violetto Gioco di Carte Collezionabili - prima ...I CONSIGLI NATALIZI DI TRUST GeForce NOW - in arrivo The Witcher 3 e 8 nuovi giochiDJI presenta il nuovo drone DJI MINI 3Ultime Blog

Marathon Asset Management | L P ' Marathon' closes Aircraft ABS Transaction with Airborne Capital Limited ' Airborne Capital' serving as advisor and servicer

Marathon Asset Management, L.P. ('Marathon') closes Aircraft ABS Transaction with Airborne Capital Limited ('Airborne Capital') serving as advisor and servicer (Di martedì 13 dicembre 2022) SHANNON, Ireland, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Airborne Capital announces the closing of its second Asset backed securitisation ('ABS') Transaction, MAST 2022-1. Commenting on the Transaction, Joe Thorstenson, Managing Director and Head of Marathon's Aviation Strategy said: "As a long-term investor in the aviation space we are delighted to raise ABS finance on attractive terms for this high-quality portfolio of in-demand Aircraft." Ramki Sundaram, CEO of Airborne Capital said: "Airborne Capital continues to solidify its strong track record with our second successful ...
