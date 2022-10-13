SIFI Reports Detailed Positive Results and New Data from the Completed Phase 3 Trial of AKANTIOR® in Patients with Acanthamoeba Keratitis presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) - CATANIA, Italy, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/S.p.A (or "the Company"), a leading international ophthalmic company headquartered in Italy, today reported the presentation ofthe3 Study NCT03274895 of(polihexanide 0.8mg/ml), an investigational anti-amoebic polymer, an orphan drug, for the treatment of("AK"). The Company also reported newof an indirect comparison of thethe comparable Retrospective Study. Thewereby Professor John Dart, the Principal Investigator of the...