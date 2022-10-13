PGA Tour 2K23 RecensioneMultiVersus - il roster si amplia con Ciuffo bianco, il leader dei ...Microsoft Ignite 2022: Cloud, AI, Sicurezza, Efficienza e ProduttivitàMeta Quest 2: un Halloween con i nuovi giochi Horror VRBelkin lancia la promozione cashback su un’ampia selezione di prodottiMARCELL JACOBS HA UN NUOVO AVVERSARIO, SI CHIAMA CASSIE ED E' GIA' ...Sopravvivi una notte in Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s CurseBlack Adam disponibile ora per Injustice 2 MobileJessie Buckley condivide le impressioni sulla recitazione in The Dark ...Doran - The Mystic WarriorUltime Blog

SIFI Reports Detailed Positive Results and New Data from the Completed Phase 3 Trial of AKANTIOR® in Patients with Acanthamoeba Keratitis presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago

SIFI Reports
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
SIFI Reports Detailed Positive Results and New Data from the Completed Phase 3 Trial of AKANTIOR® in Patients with Acanthamoeba Keratitis presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Chicago (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) - CATANIA, Italy, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

SIFI S.p.A (SIFI or "the Company"), a leading international ophthalmic company headquartered in Italy, today reported the presentation of Positive Results from the Positive Phase 3 Study NCT03274895 of AKANTIOR® (polihexanide 0.8mg/ml), an investigational anti-amoebic polymer, an orphan drug, for the treatment of Acanthamoeba Keratitis ("AK"). The Company also reported new Data of an indirect comparison of the Phase 3 Trial with the comparable Retrospective Study. The Results were presented by Professor John Dart, the Principal Investigator of the Phase ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

SIFI RECEIVES FAVORABLE FEEDBACK FROM THE US FDA ON AKANTIOR® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACANTHAMOEBA KERATITIS

...and CEO of SIFI, commented "Acanthamoeba keratitis is on the rise and there remains an unmet need to address this disease, as recently confirmed in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports [...

SIFI RECEIVES FAVORABLE FEEDBACK FROM THE US FDA ON AKANTIOR® FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACANTHAMOEBA KERATITIS

...and CEO of SIFI, commented "Acanthamoeba keratitis is on the rise and there remains an unmet need to address this disease, as recently confirmed in the American Journal of Ophthalmology Case Reports [... Kickboxing: Guiderdone sfida il franco/tunisino Sifi. Mondiale -75kg all'Antares Fight Night  SportEconomy
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SIFI Reports
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SIFI Reports SIFI Reports Detailed Positive Results