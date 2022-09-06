(Di martedì 6 settembre 2022) BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/At the ongoing IFA Consumer Electronics Show, Global technology brandstood on the IFA Keynote stage for the first time, presenting our vision of Embracing the Connected Future, and bringing the latestN-series products to global markets. Featuring Sony's new IMX800 image sensor for the first time, the slim and stylish70 has exceptional camera performance in this category. The new Solo Cut Mode, which gives a fresh new way of shooting vlogs, meets exactly what video creators are craving.has won a total of 35from globalthis year, of which70 has won 21in various categories. A great number of global leading techhave rated ...

Takes home covetedin the Risk Management Software category PALO ALTO, Calif.-(BUSINESS WIRE)-An AI - driven ...important as we believe it validates and reaffirms that a Gartner -...Thisis one of several landmark achievements including the CODiE Award for best FinTech solution, ... 'Thanks to our incredible team, we are thrilled to beas one of Atlanta's best ...Moeaki earned respect throughout his playing days not only for his on-field success for the Hawkeyes and seven years in the NFL, but also for his dedication, commitment to hard work and constant ...At the ongoing IFA Consumer Electronics Show, Global technology brand HONOR stood on the IFA Keynote stage for the first time, presenting our vision of Embracing the Connected Future, and bringing the ...