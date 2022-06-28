Code: To Jin Yong atteso per il Q3 del 2022GameStop: nuovo stock di PS5 in arrivoStagione 6 di Call of Duty: Mobile: Verso il cieloConsulenza professionale per la migrazione SEO di un sitoCorte Palasio : Pierangelo Repanati ucciso con due coltellate alla ...Michelle Hunziker Giovanni Angiolini insieme in SardegnaIsola Famosi 2022 : Guendalina Tavassi sul ritiro del fratello EdoardoChi è Carlotta Rossi : Bud Spencer era mio padre!F1 22 Recensione PlaystationDIGITAL BROS ACQUISTA D3 GO!Ultime Blog

Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWh

Gotion High
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 June, Gotion High-Tech held the 5th New Energy ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWh (Di martedì 28 giugno 2022) GÖTTINGEN, Germany, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 On 27 June, Gotion High-Tech held the 5th New Energy Economic Forum and the Opening Ceremony of Gotion Germany at its Göttingen base. It is noted that the Göttingen base, as the first battery production and business operation base of Gotion in Europe, is expected to start the transformation by the end of this year. Chairman Li Zhen said that Gotion perfectly combined China's advanced battery Technology with Germany's advanced process engineering, thereby enabling the production of Gotion's battery in Europe. At the ceremony, ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità

Gotion High - Tech Launchs Semi - Solid - State Battery & Mobile Charging Pile at Its 11th Technology Conference

HEFEI, China, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - From May 27 to 28, Gotion High - Tech, a renowned manufacturer of power batteries in China, convened its 11th Technology Conference. The Company launched several new products at the Conference, including the semi - ...

L'impatto della guerra in Ucraina e del Covid sul settore dell'automotive

... la Bmw ha stretto alleanze con la Catl e la Northvolt; la Volkswagen con le aziende cinesi Guoxuan, Gotion High Tech e Wanxiang; Stellantis con la coreana Samsung. Tesla, Northvolt e Lg dovrebbero ... Gotion (Volkswagen), pronte le batterie LFP con densità energetica elevata. Auto meno care e meno inquinanti  Hardware Upgrade

Gotion High-Tech intends to invest in a production base in Europe with an annual production capacity of 18GWh

On 27 June, Gotion High-Tech held the 5th New Energy Economic Forum and the Opening Ceremony of Gotion Germany at its Göttingen base. It is noted that the Göttingen base, as the first battery ...

1st National Reserve announces its successful participation in the 2022 NRA Convention

National Reserve is proud to announce its successful participation in the 2022 NRA Convention held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston Texas. Ryan Verde manager of 1st National Reserve ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gotion High
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gotion High Gotion High Tech intends invest