LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for COVID-19 Antigen Test on Amira, its New Low-Cost Testing System (Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the Amira System, its new Testing System that provides low-Cost, highly sensitive COVID-19 Testing. The Amira Analyzer reads the included Amira SARS-CoV-2 Ag Test strips and returns a result in just 15 minutes. The Amira Analyzer condenses technology from large laboratory analyzers into a portable instrument, comparable in size and weight to a deck of playing cards, that delivers high performing Testing in minutes. The initial CE Mark for the Amira ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LumiraDx HbA1c Test Achieves CE Mark - Addresses Growing Global Need for Diabetes Screening and Monitoring with its Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostic Platform
LumiraDx HbA1c Test Achieves CE Mark - Addresses Growing Global Need for Diabetes Screening and Monitoring with its Next-Generation Point of Care Diagnostic Platform
LumiraDx HbA1c Test Achieves CE Mark, Addresses Growing Global Need for Diabetes Screening and Monitoring with its Next - Generation Point ...LumiraDx is based in the UK with more than 1600 employees worldwide. Further information on LumiraDx and the LumiraDx Platform is available at www.lumiradx.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward - ...
LumiraDx Five - Minute SARS - CoV - 2 Ag Ultra Test Achieves CE MarkingLumiraDx has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on the LumiraDx Platform. In addition, ...
LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for COVID-19 Antigen Test on Amira, its New Low-Cost Testing SystemLumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the Amira System, its new testing system that provides low-cost, ...
LumiraDx Receives CE Mark for Two Multiplex Tests: LumiraDx Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and LumiraDx SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR CompleteLumiraDx Limited today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.
