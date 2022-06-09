LumiraDx Achieves CE Mark for COVID-19 Antigen Test on Amira | its New Low-Cost Testing System

(Di giovedì 9 giugno 2022) LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced that it has achieved CEfor the, its newingthat provides low-, highly sensitive-19ing. TheAnalyzer reads the includedSARS-CoV-2 Agstrips and returns a result in just 15 minutes. TheAnalyzer condenses technology from large laboratory analyzers into a portable instrument, comparable in size and weight to a deck of playing cards, that delivers high performinging in minutes. The initial CEfor the...

is based in the UK with more than 1600 employees worldwide. Further information onand thePlatform is available at www..com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward - ...has, on the market and in development, 30+ tests covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, all on thePlatform. In addition, ...LumiraDx Limited (Nasdaq: LMDX), a next-generation point of care diagnostics company, today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for the Amira System, its new testing system that provides low-cost, ...LumiraDx Limited today announced that it has achieved CE Mark for two new Fast Lab Solutions molecular tests, including Dual-Target SARS-CoV-2 STAR Complete and SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B RNA STAR Complete.