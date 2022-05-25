(Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022)è stato recentemente intervistato da Shak Wrestling, per parlare della storyline che coinvolge lui e il suo ex compagno di squadra MJF. Per arrivare ad affrontare MJF aordovrà prima sconfiggere Shawn Spears in uno steel cage match questa sera a AEW Dynamite – con MJF come arbitro speciale. “unmondiale“, ha dettoriferendosi alla sua Powerbomb Symphony. “Continuerò ad eseguire Powerbomb finché non ne sarò più fisicamente capace“. Il sogno diha poi parlato di come si sente ad avere il pubblico dalla sua parte dopo anni passati a fare la guardia del corpo di MJF: “Un conto è avere la tua action figure, essere in un videogioco, essere un wrestler ...

Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Wardlow: 'A Double or Nothing raggiungerò un nuovo record' - -

Zona Wrestling

Wardlow è stato recentemente intervistato da Shak Wrestling, per parlare della storyline che coinvolge lui e il suo ex compagno di squadra MJF. Per arrivare ad affrontare MJF a Double or Nothing, Ward ...Wardlow has already said that his character is "James Bonds meets Ric Flair meets John Wick" as he's a well-dress man who loves his dog and enjoys his drinks shaken, not stirred. Wardlow has ...