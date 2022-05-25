Wardlow: “A Double or Nothing raggiungerò un nuovo record” (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) Wardlow è stato recentemente intervistato da Shak Wrestling, per parlare della storyline che coinvolge lui e il suo ex compagno di squadra MJF. Per arrivare ad affrontare MJF a Double or Nothing, Wardlow dovrà prima sconfiggere Shawn Spears in uno steel cage match questa sera a AEW Dynamite – con MJF come arbitro speciale. “raggiungerò un record mondiale“, ha detto Wardlow riferendosi alla sua Powerbomb Symphony. “Continuerò ad eseguire Powerbomb finché non ne sarò più fisicamente capace“. Il sogno di Wardlow Wardlow ha poi parlato di come si sente ad avere il pubblico dalla sua parte dopo anni passati a fare la guardia del corpo di MJF: “Un conto è avere la tua action figure, essere in un videogioco, essere un wrestler ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE Wardlow: 'A Double or Nothing raggiungerò un nuovo record' - -
Wardlow: “A Double or Nothing raggiungerò un nuovo record” Zona Wrestling
Wardlow: “A Double or Nothing raggiungerò un nuovo record”Wardlow è stato recentemente intervistato da Shak Wrestling, per parlare della storyline che coinvolge lui e il suo ex compagno di squadra MJF. Per arrivare ad affrontare MJF a Double or Nothing, Ward ...
Wardlow Would Consider Acting Career, Would Like To Be Part Of DC Or Marvel UniverseWardlow has already said that his character is "James Bonds meets Ric Flair meets John Wick" as he's a well-dress man who loves his dog and enjoys his drinks shaken, not stirred. Wardlow has ...
Wardlow DoubleSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wardlow Double