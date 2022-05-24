RuPaul’s Big Mother: Netflix pronto a realizzare un Grande Fratello con sole drag (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) RuPaul’s Big Mother? Se la notizia fosse uscita il primo aprile avrei decisamente creduto ad un pesce d’aprile, ma a quanto pare il rumor – sempre più insistente – potrebbe essere vero. Come è facilmente intuibile dal titolo secondo i ben informati RuPaul e Netflix starebbero pensando ad un reality show di sole drag queen sulla falsariga del Big Brother. Il Grande Fratello diventerebbe così la Grande Mamma (mamma Ru, of course) con dieci drag queen spiate giorno e notte intente a convivere in una villa di lusso a suon di nomination, prove ed eliminazioni. Secondo quanto trapelato online la villa vanterebbe 70 telecamere, 120 microfoni ed ospiterebbe 10 drag queen del franchise RuPaul’s ...Leggi su biccy
Advertising
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022, Spider - Man: No Way Home ed Euphoria dominano le nominationTeresa Giudice - The Real Housewives of New Jersey Miglior Ritorno in un reality Bethenny Frankel - The Big Shot with Bethenny Kylie Sonique Love - RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Paris Hilton - Cooking ...
MTV Movie & TV Awards: annunciate le nomination, 7 candidature per Spider - Man: No Way HomeTeresa Giudice " The Real Housewives of New Jersey BEST REALITY RETURN Bethenny Frankel " The Big Shot with Bethenny Kylie Sonique Love " RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Paris Hilton " Cooking with ...
RuPaul’s BigSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RuPaul’s Big