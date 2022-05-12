50% Gen Zers say they have control over their personal data (Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Gen Z ranks their online privacy as being less important to them than other generations BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Selligent Marketing Cloud, the omnichannel marketing and customer experience platform, releases a report on the attitude brands need to address to effectively communicate with Generation Z. While brands have focused on reaching millennials in recent years, there are more than just generational differences with Gen Z. A new generation is emerging in the consumer marketplace. Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2010) has grown up with more access to technology than any before them. That doesn't mean they are any more obsessed or enthusiastic than their forebears, however. With so much technology at their disposal since birth (from Instagram to ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
Il 50% di chi fa parte della Gen Z dice di avere il controllo sui propri dati personali
Il 50% di chi fa parte della Gen Z dice di avere il controllo sui propri dati personaliLa Gen Z considera la privacy online meno importante rispetto ad altre generazioni BRUXELLES, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud, pia ...
