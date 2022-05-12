50% Gen Zers say they have control over their personal data

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 12 maggio 2022) Gen Z ranksonline privacy as being less important to them than other generations BRUSSELS, Belgium and NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)Selligent Marketing Cloud, the omnichannel marketing and customer experience platform, releases a report on the attitude brands need to address to effectively communicate with Generation Z. While brandsfocused on reaching millennials in recent years, there are more than just generational differences with Gen Z. A new generation is emerging in the consumer marketplace. Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2010) has grown up with more access to technology than any before them. That doesn't meanare any more obsessed or enthusiastic thanforebears, however. With so much technology atdisposal since birth (from Instagram to ...