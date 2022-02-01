Nd-Fe-B Permanent Magnet developer wins 2022 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize)

Surface Laptop Studio - da oggi disponibile il pre-orderLeague of Legends - in arrivo Renata GlascTFT: Aggeggi e marchingegni Notti al NeonSony compra BungieAbbiamo visto quel Suv travolgerle! Jessica Fragasso e Sara Rizzotto ...Covid over 50 : Multa di 100 euro a chi è senza vaccinoCome si gioca in Italia: lo stato dell’arteCasinò online e attacchi informatici, ecco come il gambling ha reagitoMiglior Smartwatch? Ecco quale scegliereApex Legends: Ribellione Gameplay Trailer Ultime Blog

The 2022 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) is today awarded to Japan's Dr Masato Sagawa for his work on the discovery, development and global commercialisation of the sintered Neodymium Iron Boron Permanent Magnet - the world's most powerful Permanent Magnet - which has been transformational in its contribution towards enabling cleaner, energy saving technologies. Dr Sagawa was announced as the winner of the 2022 QEPrize ...
