Nd-Fe-B Permanent Magnet developer wins 2022 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) (Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Dr Masato Sagawa awarded the world's most prestigious Engineering accolade for the development of the sintered Neodymium Iron Boron Permanent Magnet. LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The 2022 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) is today awarded to Japan's Dr Masato Sagawa for his work on the discovery, development and global commercialisation of the sintered Neodymium Iron Boron Permanent Magnet - the world's most powerful Permanent Magnet - which has been transformational in its contribution towards enabling cleaner, energy saving technologies. Dr Sagawa was announced as the winner of the 2022 QEPrize ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Rare Earth Metals Supply: The Next Microchip Crisis?The unique control algorithms implemented through DMD improve the efficiency of SynRMs, positioning them as a viable alternative to the permanent magnet motors used in the vast majority of EVs today. ...
Global Debut of SALOON Brand - GWM Becomes the Focus of Auto Guangzhou (GIAE) 2021Equipped with front and rear permanent magnet motors, it has a maximum power of 405kW, a maximum torque of 750N·m, and acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. HAVAL unveiled various ...
