Nd-Fe-B Permanent Magnet developer wins 2022 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize)

(Di martedì 1 febbraio 2022) Dr Masato Sagawa awarded the world's most prestigiousaccolade for the development of the sintered Neodymium Iron Boron. LONDON, Feb. 1,/PRNewswire/Thefor(QE) is today awarded to Japan's Dr Masato Sagawa for his work on the discovery, development and global commercialisation of the sintered Neodymium Iron Boron- the world's most powerful- which has been transformational in its contribution towards enabling cleaner, energy saving technologies. Dr Sagawa was announced as the winner of theQE...

The unique control algorithms implemented through DMD improve the efficiency of SynRMs, positioning them as a viable alternative to the permanent magnet motors used in the vast majority of EVs today. Equipped with front and rear permanent magnet motors, it has a maximum power of 405kW, a maximum torque of 750N·m, and acceleration from 0 to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds. HAVAL unveiled various ...