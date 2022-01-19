Mayflower Entertainment | Action Adventure Game Elementite Out Now

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - Hack & Slashis available now SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/Published byis a third-person shooter RPG that fuses natural elements and futuristic firearms in a vast chaotic open world of challenges and secrets in a way never seen before. Users control Chrono, a combatant who has the unique ability to control the time element, allowing him to control battles using close-quarter combat skills and to finish off enemies with a heavy arsenal of firearms imbued with natural elements. Use fire, ice, electricity, and poison to unleash an incredible amount of combat combinations and strategies to overcome your opponents, while experiencing the ultra-realistic graphics powered by the Unreal Engine with Ray ...