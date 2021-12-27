VINFAST DELIVERS FIRST BATCH OF ELECTRIC VEHICLES TO CUSTOMERS IN VIETNAM (Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) - HANOI, VIETNAM, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
VINFAST Commercial and Service Trading Co., Ltd held a ceremony to release and distribute to CUSTOMERS its FIRST BATCH of VF e34 ELECTRIC VEHICLES at VINFAST's manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, VIETNAM. The event opened up an avenue to the era of VIETNAMese EVs, making VIETNAM one of the world's few countries to have mastered the technology behind clean-energy vehicle production. The VF e34 is an ELECTRIC SUV in the C/mid-size segment offering a modern design, impressive acceleration, intuitive operation, and abundant integrated smart features that are researched and developed exclusively for the VIETNAMese market. VF ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VinFast Launches Its Global EV Brand At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto ShowVinFast delivers a comprehensive and modern electric vehicle ecosystem built on a platform of smart services and personalized experiences for customers. In spreading the "Future of Mobility" message, ...
