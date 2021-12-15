UnionPay's "Mobile Phone as POS" Product Debuts Overseas, Benefitting Small and Micro Merchants in Hong Kong SAR and Malaysia First (Di mercoledì 15 dicembre 2021) SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
UnionPay International announced today the launch of its Mobile Phone as POS (MPP) Product in Overseas markets. Small businesses are able to turn smartPhones into POS terminals at a low cost and with zero technical modification, and support multiple types of UnionPay payments such as card/Phone tap and QR Code. Hong Kong fintech SPECTRA Technologies, Malaysia's AmBank Group and payment company Soft Space became the First group of organizations to provide this service to their Merchants. A number of survey reports indicate that more and more consumers have been shifting towards contact-free payments since the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
