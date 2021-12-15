WARNER BROS. GAMES E DC ANNUNCIANO WONDER WOMANCellularline: Nuovi auricolari Defy per il gaming e Vivid con ...Covid-19 variante Omicron : la terza dose Pfizer alza le difeseGiovanna Jenny Cantarero : trovato morto presunto omicida Sebastiano ...LG: AL CES 2022 “THE BETTER LIFE YOU DESERVE”Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories disponibileFIFA 2022: Mkers è l’unico team con due squadre nella Team of the ...Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioUltime Blog

UnionPay' s Mobile Phone as POS Product Debuts Overseas | Benefitting Small and Micro Merchants in Hong Kong SAR and Malaysia First

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International announced today the launch of its Mobile ...

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

UnionPay International announced today the launch of its Mobile Phone as POS (MPP) Product in Overseas markets. Small businesses are able to turn smartPhones into POS terminals at a low cost and with zero technical modification, and support multiple types of UnionPay payments such as card/Phone tap and QR Code. Hong Kong fintech SPECTRA Technologies, Malaysia's AmBank Group and payment company Soft Space became the First group of organizations to provide this service to their Merchants. A number of survey reports indicate that more and more consumers have been shifting towards contact-free payments since the ...
