Eon Executive | James Higgins | U K Distributor of ‘Indiana Jones | ’ ‘Top Gun | ’ Dies at 98

Eon Executive James Higgins, who spent over thirty years at the James Bond production company, has ...

Eon Executive, James Higgins, U.K. Distributor of ‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘Top Gun,’ Dies at 98 (Di mercoledì 13 ottobre 2021) Eon Executive James Higgins, who spent over thirty years at the James Bond production company, has died, his family have confirmed. He was 98. Higgins began his career as a student salesman at MGM in 1951. His fist job posting was to Wales, where he sold films to workmen’s halls (leisure facilities for miners and L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
