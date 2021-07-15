TURTLE BEACH: IL RECON CONTROLLER PER XBOX ORA DISPONIBILE ELECTRONIC ARTS E R&A CELEBRANO IL 150° OPEN IN EA SPORTS PGA TOURMILAN GAMES WEEK & CARTOOMICS 2021: SVELATE LE DATE DELL’EVENTO LIVE Sport all’aperto? Promosso, ma con alcuni accorgimentiBelén Rodríguez di nuovo mamma ... addio a Tu si que vales?A Cuba un morto durante manifestazioniCocaina lanciata dall' aereo : Un arresto a OristanoCovid-19 : Bisogna fare subito come la FranciaRed Dead Online: Blood Money disponibile ora!Era in scooter con il nipotino : Matteo Anastasio ucciso durante i ...Ultime Blog

LearnWorlds Secures $32M in Growth Funding from Insight Partners to Help Educators Create and Sell Online Courses in a Post-Pandemic World

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnWorlds, an all-in-one platform for creating and ...

zazoom
Commenta
LearnWorlds Secures $32M in Growth Funding from Insight Partners to Help Educators Create and Sell Online Courses in a Post-Pandemic World (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 LearnWorlds, an all-in-one platform for creating and Selling Online Courses, announced today that it has secured a $32 million minority investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. LearnWorlds provides a no-code, white-label, all-in-one platform where Educators and content creators can Create, host, market, and Sell highly interactive and engaging Online Courses. The ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LearnWorlds Secures
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : LearnWorlds Secures LearnWorlds Secures $32M Growth Funding