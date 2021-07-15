LearnWorlds Secures $32M in Growth Funding from Insight Partners to Help Educators Create and Sell Online Courses in a Post-Pandemic World (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
LearnWorlds, an all-in-one platform for creating and Selling Online Courses, announced today that it has secured a $32 million minority investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. LearnWorlds provides a no-code, white-label, all-in-one platform where Educators and content creators can Create, host, market, and Sell highly interactive and engaging Online Courses. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LearnWorlds, an all-in-one platform for creating and Selling Online Courses, announced today that it has secured a $32 million minority investment by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. LearnWorlds provides a no-code, white-label, all-in-one platform where Educators and content creators can Create, host, market, and Sell highly interactive and engaging Online Courses. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LearnWorlds SecuresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LearnWorlds Secures