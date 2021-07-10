How Scarlett Johansson’s ‘Black Widow’ Costumes Were Custom-Designed for Comfort

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 10 luglio 2021) Costume designer Jany Temime says working on Marvel’s “Black Widow” was a dream job. She doesn’t know the exact number ofshe created, but it was “a lot.” The costume designer who counts “Judy,” “Skyfall” and three of the Harry Potter films including “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part I and II” among her credits, turned to the Russian and Norwegian armies and the circus for “Black Widow” for design inspirations as new characters such as Yelena (Florence Pugh) and the Red Guardian (David Harbour) are introduced. Temime also inheritedJohansson in the title role, whose costume that had already been established. This time around, ...