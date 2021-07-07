Zack Snyder to Make Sci-Fi Epic ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix (Di mercoledì 7 luglio 2021) Zack Snyder is going to space. Following the debut of his zombie thriller “Army of the Dead” at Netflix, Snyder has set his next feature film at the streamer, a sci-fi Epic called “Rebel Moon.” Shay Hatten (“Army of the Dead,” “John Wick 3”) and Kurt Johnstad (“300,” “Atomic Blonde”) are co-writing the script with Snyder, with Snyder and Johnstad receiving story credit. Snyder and his producing partner and wife Deborah Snyder will produce with Wesley Coller through their company The Stone Quarry, along with Eric Newman through his Grand ...Leggi su cityroma
Il tributo di Zack Snyder a Richard Donner: 'Mi ha fatto credere che un uomo potesse volare'Tramite il proprio account Twitter, Zack Snyder a reso omaggio a Richard Donner, il primo regista a portare Superman al cinema La voce di Zack Snyder si aggiunge alle numerose che si sono levata per rendere un ultimo omaggio a Richard ...
