Korea Box Office Weekend Reaches Yearly High Led by Local Thriller ‘Hard Hit’ (Di lunedì 28 giugno 2021) Busan-set chase Thriller “Hard Hit” this Weekend became the first Local film to head the South Korean box Office in more than a month. It earned $2.27 million in its opening Weekend. The arrival of a significant, commercial film from Korea may be a sign of growing confidence that the return to business of the seriously dented exhibition and distribution sectors is now gaining momentum. For much of this year audiences in Korea have stayed away from cinemas leaving admissions and box Office at a small fraction of pre-pandemic levels. That ...Leggi su cityroma
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Korea Box
'A Quiet Place Part II' Makes Noise on Korea Box Office DebutThe mean box office of the past five weekends has been $6.48 million. "A Quiet Place Part II" deposed " Cruella ," which had opened on May 26, but enjoyed the top spot only in its third weekend. "...
Festival Corti da Sogni: dal 19 al 26 giugno all'arena del Sole di Lido di Classe... ERTIDAD di Mohammed Alhamoud " Arabia Saudita; SANTA CLAUS di Jieun Lee " South Korea; GRAN THEFT ... NEWSPAPER NEWS di Sophie Laskar " Svizzera; DUODROM di Vogt Basil " Svizzera; THE BOX di Marie - ...
'A Quiet Place Part II' Makes Noise on Korea Box Office Debut Zazoom Blog
Impostazioni dei sottotitoliNumeri stabili e non molto eccitanti per il boxoffice nostrano, in attesa dei nuovi film in arrivo oggi. The Conjuring - Per ordine del diavolo rimane in testa con poco meno di 30mila euro, per un tot ...
Train to Busan, 5 curiosità sullo zombie movie sudcoreano che ha stregato HollywoodEcco 5 curiosità e retroscena sul film record di incassi di cui è in arrivo un remake americano prodotto da James Wan.
Korea BoxSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Korea Box