EZVIZ rolls out its all-new BC1 battery-powered camera kits for enhanced home protection that requires minimal effort

- The 100% wire-free BC1 camera will impress consumers with its full year-long battery life and ...

EZVIZ rolls out its all-new BC1 battery-powered camera kits for enhanced home protection that requires minimal effort (Di lunedì 17 maggio 2021) - The 100% wire-free BC1 camera will impress consumers with its full year-long battery life and inherits EZVIZ's key technologies of color night vision, two-way talk and active defense. HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/

EZVIZ, a leading global brand in smart home security, adds one of the most versatile security cameras to its product offering for well-rounded home protection, both inside and out. The 100% wire-free BC1 camera, sold together with a base station, delivers steady performance for up to 365 days on a single battery charge. The BC1 boasts plenty of standout performance features, including sharp 1080p video quality, color night vision, two-way communication, and active defense. Equipped ...
