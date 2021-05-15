David White to Step Down as SAG-AFTRA Chief, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Eyed as Successor (Di sabato 15 maggio 2021) David White is Stepping Down as SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director and Chief negotiator after 12 years at the head of Hollywood’s largest union. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s Chief operating officer, is Eyed as his Successor. White’s resignation was confirmed following a SAG-AFTRA national executive board meeting on Friday. He is expected to depart within a few L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di sabato 15 maggio 2021)ispingas SAG-’s national executive director andnegotiator after 12 years at the head of Hollywood’s largest union., SAG-’soperating officer, isas his’s resignation was confirmed following a SAG-national executive board meeting on Friday. He is expected to depart within a few L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

david_ae_white : @felixfleming4 @robkey612 @Royal_Porthcawl @BumbleCricket @Athersmike @RBReever Standard ahahah - MambADKing : @pilloledirock @stevevicrn White Room, come ho nella bio per me David Gilmour è il Dio in terra ma l'assolo a cui s… -