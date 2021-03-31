Avianca appoints CellPoint Digital for ambitious payment orchestration project (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) CellPoint Digital tasked with delivering game-changing payment orchestration solution across all channels in all markets for the leading Latin American airline. MIAMI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Avianca, the oldest commercial airline in the world, has partnered with CellPoint Digital to improve customer experience when purchasing services and optimising payments across their entire global operation. This payment orchestration project is one of the most ambitious undertaken by an airline to date and will also address the specific complexities of payment in Latin America. Using its leading Velocity payment orchestration Platform ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
