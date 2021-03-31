Da Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodottiCOMBATTI E BALLA IN LEAGUE OF LEGENDS SEGUENDO IL RITMO SPAZIALEKingdom Hearts è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games StoreNVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege, riduce la latenza del 30%FIRST PLAYABLE, GLI SVILUPPATORI ITALIANI SI PRESENTANO AI PUBLISHER ...SnowRunner arriverà a maggio su Nintendo SwitchClementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creative

Avianca appoints CellPoint Digital for ambitious payment orchestration project

CellPoint Digital tasked with delivering game-changing payment orchestration solution across all ...

zazoom
Commenta
Avianca appoints CellPoint Digital for ambitious payment orchestration project (Di mercoledì 31 marzo 2021) CellPoint Digital tasked with delivering game-changing payment orchestration solution across all channels in all markets for the leading Latin American airline. MIAMI, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Avianca, the oldest commercial airline in the world, has partnered with CellPoint Digital to improve customer experience when purchasing services and optimising payments across their entire global operation. This payment orchestration project is one of the most ambitious undertaken by an airline to date and will also address the specific complexities of payment in Latin America. Using its leading Velocity payment orchestration Platform ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Avianca appoints
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Avianca appoints Avianca appoints CellPoint Digital ambitious