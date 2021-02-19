Paola Ansuini chi è la nuova portavoce di Mario DraghiMORTAL KOMBAT | Trailer di Debutto e Prossimamente al cinemaNuovo Trailer per Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster WorldGhostrunner - Disponibile una demo gratuita per consoleEA E CODEMASTERS NUOVA POTENZA PER I GIOCHI DI CORSE SPLATOON 3 IMBRATTERÀ TERRITORI INESPLORATI SU NINTENDO SWITCH NEL ...PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHZynga e Lucasfilm Games annunciano Star Wars: Hunters per Nintendo ...EA e Velan Studios annunciano l'uscita di Knockout CityTiscali non funziona o problemi? Oggi 18 febbraio

Customertimes welcomes Sergey Zinin as Global VP of Verticals and Business Consulting

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes is pleased to announce the addition of Sergey

Customertimes welcomes Sergey Zinin as Global VP of Verticals and Business Consulting (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) - NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Customertimes is pleased to announce the addition of Sergey Zinin as Global VP of Verticals and Business Consulting. Mr. Zinin comes to Customertimes from his role as Senior Director of Business Consulting at Salesforce. At Customertimes, he will be shaping our go-to-market approach for key Verticals and implementing a Business Consulting practice to meet an influx of customer requests for strategic advisory.  "Customertimes is an outstanding technical resource for solving complex use cases," Mr. Zinin says. "Going forward, we will elevate our relationships ...
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customertimes is pleased to announce the addition of Sergey Zinin as Global VP of Verticals and Business
