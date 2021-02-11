Quad9 and SWITCH to Announce Global Privacy Initiative on February 17 (Di giovedì 11 febbraio 2021) ZURICH, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Please join us as Quad9 and SWITCH Announce a new Initiative that will inhibit the abuse of personal information and focus on protecting and improving consumer online Privacy and security. The unique effort will secure cloud computing and the Domain Name System (DNS) as well as set a new Privacy standard for Switzerland, Europe and the rest of the world. Additionally, the meeting will include a major Announcement about the future of Quad9 as the organization looks to expand in 2021 and beyond. Event Details Date and Time: February 17, 2021 at 11am (CET) Duration: 15 Minutes followed by questions and answers Language: The press conference will be held in English Venue: Online
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Quad9 andDNS leak: cos'è e cosa significa per gli utenti
Come regola generale è comunque bene usare server DNS come quelli di Cloudflare, di Google, di Quad9 o di OpenDNS: DNS migliori: quali usare per la navigazione . Ove possibile usare sempre browser ...
DNS migliori: quali usare per la navigazione
... Google : 8.8.8.8 8.8.4.4 2001:4860:4860::8888 2001:4860:4860::8844 Cloudflare : 1.1.1.1 1.0.0.1 2606:4700:4700::111 ,2606:4700:4700::1001 Quad9 : 9.9.9.9 149.112.112.112 2620:fe::fe 2620:fe::fe:9 ...
ZURICH, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Please join us as Quad9 and SWITCH announce a new initiative that will inhibit the abuse of personal information and ...
