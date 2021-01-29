Vow ASA | Vow ASA and Arcelor Mittal join forces to build biogas plant in Luxembourg

(Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) Today's announcement of the MoU with Vow ASA marksEurope " Long Products' second ... This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.is listed on the ...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Vow ASA

Zazoom Blog

Specialist provider of technology for decarbonizing industryconfirms that it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel and mining company, to work on a project to build a biogas production plant ...For further queries, please contact:Henrik Badin " CEO Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25 Email: [email protected] Inand our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing ...