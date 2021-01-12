Underestimated harm from schools closures (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) Among other things, we ask companies the same requirements to stay in business: it is essential to ... Today we are making a tabula rasa of education. Anyway, conspicuous investments won't remedy the ... Leggi su italiaoggi
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Underestimated harmSottovalutato il danno delle scuole chiuse
È sorprendente la leggerezza con cui taluni presidenti di Regione (ma non solo) hanno deciso di tenere le scuole chiuse. Non che l'epidemia vada sottovalutata ma non risulta che questi presidenti abbi ...
Underestimated harmSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Underestimated harm