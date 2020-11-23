F1 2020: scarica la prova gratuitaNEO: THE WORLD ENDS WITH YOU ANNUNCIATO PER PS4 E SWITCHMarianna Manduca denuncia 12 volte il marito per le botte : ma lui ...Come efficientare la produzione industriale attraverso software per ...AS Roma e Mkers insieme negli eSportRevell presenta i suoi 3D PuzzleTonno vs salmone: qual'è il più salutare?Nuovi Dpcm: Come passeremo Natale e Capodanno?Ballando con le stelle, una finale densa di colpi di scenaI 4 migliori film sul gioco d'azzardo su Netflix ora

Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1 1 Billion Borrowing Base

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor USA LLC (Gunvor USA or the Company), a subsidiary of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Gunvor USA Successfully Closes USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base (Di lunedì 23 novembre 2020) HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Gunvor USA LLC ("Gunvor USA" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or "the Group"), has Successfully closed the syndication of its USD 1.1 Billion Borrowing Base credit facility ("the Facility"). The Facility includes a USD 500 million accordion feature, which remains available to support future growth.  The proceeds of the Facility will refinance Gunvor USA's existing Borrowing Base facility signed in October 2019, provide continued working capital financing for the Company's merchant activities, and fund general corporate purposes.  "Gunvor USA continues to enjoy strong and steady support from our banking partners as we ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Gunvor USA

La soprano Courtney Mills canta a Piazza Navona  Yahoo Finanza
Gunvor Successfully Closes USD 1.225 Billion Revolving Credit Facility
GENEVA, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor Group Ltd ("Gunvor" or the "Group") has signed a USD 1.225 billion revolving credit facility ("RCF" or "Facility") in favour of Gunvor International B.V. a ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Gunvor USA
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Gunvor USA Gunvor Successfully Closes Billion Borrowing