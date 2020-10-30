Remothered: Broken Porcelain - recensione (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) Remothered: Broken Porcelain fu annunciato durante gli Italian Video Games Awards del 2019, atteso per l'agosto dell'anno seguente, ma poi rimandato di svariati mesi a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus.Nonostante tutto, il gioco è finalmente arrivato fra le mani di tutti quei giocatori che, ammaliati dal fascino retro e l'intrigante atmosfera di Remothered: Tormented Fathers, aspettavano ansiosi la luce che avrebbe svelato il destino di Celeste Felton e il passato di Rosemary Reed.Dal punto di vista cronologico, Broken Porcelain si pone a cavallo di Tormented Fathers, fungendo dunque sia da prequel, che da sequel. Il giocatore si troverà a controllare più di un personaggio nel corso della breve, ma intensa campagna, che mantiene lo stile del precedente ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020)fu annunciato durante gli Italian Video Games Awards del 2019, atteso per l'agosto dell'anno seguente, ma poi rimandato di svariati mesi a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus.Nonostante tutto, il gioco è finalmente arrivato fra le mani di tutti quei giocatori che, ammaliati dal fascino retro e l'intrigante atmosfera di: Tormented Fathers, aspettavano ansiosi la luce che avrebbe svelato il destino di Celeste Felton e il passato di Rosemary Reed.Dal punto di vista cronologico,si pone a cavallo di Tormented Fathers, fungendo dunque sia da prequel, che da sequel. Il giocatore si troverà a controllare più di un personaggio nel corso della breve, ma intensa campagna, che mantiene lo stile del precedente ...

Eurogamer_it : Remothered: Broken Porcelain svela la verità dietro al mistero di Celeste Felton ma le risposte non piaceranno. - WiildBoy : RT @GamesPaladinsIT: #Remothered #BrokenPorcelain ?? è un buon #survival #horror, ha tutti gi ingredienti che non hanno nulla da invidiare a… - CescozTOHC : RT @GamesPaladinsIT: #Remothered #BrokenPorcelain ?? è un buon #survival #horror, ha tutti gi ingredienti che non hanno nulla da invidiare a… - DannyDSC1 : RT @GamesPaladinsIT: #Remothered #BrokenPorcelain ?? è un buon #survival #horror, ha tutti gi ingredienti che non hanno nulla da invidiare a… - Ghido85 : RT @GamesPaladinsIT: #Remothered #BrokenPorcelain ?? è un buon #survival #horror, ha tutti gi ingredienti che non hanno nulla da invidiare a… -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Remothered Broken Remothered: Broken Porcelain | Recensione Tom's Hardware Italia Remothered: Broken Porcelain - recensione

Remothered: Broken Porcelain fu annunciato durante gli Italian Video Games Awards del 2019, atteso per l'agosto dell'anno seguente, ma poi rimandato di svariati mesi a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus ...

Videogiochi da brivido, i sette titoli da giocare la notte di Halloween

Sequel dell’ottimo Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Broken Porcelain porta avanti una storia decisamente inquietante, che si appresta a terrorizzare anche i giocatori più coraggiosi. Il gioco segue la ...

Remothered: Broken Porcelain fu annunciato durante gli Italian Video Games Awards del 2019, atteso per l'agosto dell'anno seguente, ma poi rimandato di svariati mesi a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus ...Sequel dell’ottimo Remothered: Tormented Fathers, Broken Porcelain porta avanti una storia decisamente inquietante, che si appresta a terrorizzare anche i giocatori più coraggiosi. Il gioco segue la ...