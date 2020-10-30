Amazon University Esports: il torneo per atenei italianiGareggia in tutto il mondo con il nuovissimo Gameplay Launch trailer ...MAD RAT DEAD ORA DISPONIBILE PS4 E SWITCH Le vacanze degli italiani all’estero: quali sono le mete economiche ...Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | trailer PCSettimana di Halloween in GTA OnlineGeForce NOW: Game Ready per Watch Dogs: Legion8 benefici del succo di carotaLouis Vuitton e Riot Games insieme per il Mondiale di League of ...WWE SuperCard Season 7 arriva su iOS, Android e Facebook Gaming

Remothered | Broken Porcelain - recensione

Remothered | Broken Porcelain - recensione
Remothered: Broken Porcelain fu annunciato durante gli Italian Video Games Awards del 2019, atteso per ...

Remothered: Broken Porcelain - recensione (Di venerdì 30 ottobre 2020) Remothered: Broken Porcelain fu annunciato durante gli Italian Video Games Awards del 2019, atteso per l'agosto dell'anno seguente, ma poi rimandato di svariati mesi a causa dell'emergenza coronavirus.Nonostante tutto, il gioco è finalmente arrivato fra le mani di tutti quei giocatori che, ammaliati dal fascino retro e l'intrigante atmosfera di Remothered: Tormented Fathers, aspettavano ansiosi la luce che avrebbe svelato il destino di Celeste Felton e il passato di Rosemary Reed.Dal punto di vista cronologico, Broken Porcelain si pone a cavallo di Tormented Fathers, fungendo dunque sia da prequel, che da sequel. Il giocatore si troverà a controllare più di un personaggio nel corso della breve, ma intensa campagna, che mantiene lo stile del precedente ...
Remothered: Broken Porcelain - recensione
