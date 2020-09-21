Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy Solution at China International Industrial Expo on World' s Clean Up Day

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 21 settembre 2020)presented exhibitions onCity,, Intelligent Manufacturing and Intelligent Transportation at the, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/gave a strong impression at the 22nd(the "Fair"), which took place during September 15-19 at theNational Convention and Exhibition Center. The company presented exhibitions onCity,, Intelligent Manufacturing, and Intelligent Transportation in line with the Fair's theme of "Intelligence, ...