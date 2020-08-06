State of Play Agosto: mostrato Vader Immortal su PSVR (Di giovedì 6 agosto 2020) Durante lo State of Play di questa sera è stato mostrato un nuovo teaser di Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, in arrivo a breve su PSVR Come già annunciato, dopo l’arrivo su dispositivi Oculus Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series arriverà anche su PSVR. Durante lo State of Play di questa sera abbiamo assistito ad un breve teaser del gioco sul visore Sony, con anche la data di uscita. Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series, mostrata la data di uscita su PSVR nel teaser dello State of Play Vader Immortal: A Star Wars Series, è appunto una serie di ... Leggi su tuttotek
PlayStationIT : #StateofPlay giovedì alle 22:00! Ecco cosa aspettarsi: ?Sezione sui giochi in arrivo su PS4 e PSVR ?Aggiornamento s… - N36volpe1973 : Appena visto lo State of play di questa sera. Escluso per due giochi Crash Bandicoot 4 e Godfall tutto il resto uti… - tuttoteKit : State of Play Agosto: The Pathless è il nuovo gioco per #PS5 #StateOfPlay #ThePathless #tuttotek - MangaForevernet : ? State of Play - nuovo gameplay per Godfall ? ? - MangaForevernet : ? State of Play - annunciato Hood Outlaws & Legends per PS5 ? ? -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : State Play
- State of Play giochi PS4 e PS5, come seguire in diretta l'evento Sony Libero Tecnologia
- State of Play del 6 agosto: rumor e aspettative, cosa vedremo stasera? Everyeye Videogiochi
- PS5 e PlayStation 4 nel nuovo State of Play: quali giochi vedremo stasera? Multiplayer.it
- Nuovo evento PS5 oggi 6 agosto: State of Play in diretta streaming OptiMagazine
- State of Play in arrivo questo mese | arriva la conferma di PlayStation Zazoom Blog
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
Dice "di non riuscire a dormire la notte", ma è con freddezza che spiega come, il 13 ottobre del 2015, avrebbe stretto attorno al collo di Ruxandra Vesco, 33 anni, una corda da pescatore "facendo due ...
Auto Chess: il trailer PS4 presentato allo State of Play
Il trailer PS4 di Auto Chess è stato presentato allo State of Play di oggi: l'auto battle sta per arrivare anche sulla console di Sony. VIDEO di Luca Forte — 06/08/2020 Il trailer PS4 di Auto ...
State PlaySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : State Play