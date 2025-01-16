Red Toolbox Expands Stanley Jr Pretend Play Line to Europe
EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/
Red Toolbox, the renowned kids' toy brand and licensee of Stanley Jr., Char-Broil, Miracle-Gro, Goodyear, and Tasty Jr. is excited to announce the European launch of the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play Line. Red Toolbox previously held the Stanley Jr. license in the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The new agreement extends to include the European market and the UK in the rolePlay category, highlighting Red Toolbox's ongoing efforts to inspire young minds by expanding access to imaginative and educational Play opportunities across Europe.The Stanley Jr. Line offers a range of high-quality, real work tools that are specially designed for smaller hands, as well as rolePlay sets designed to inspire young builders. From tool belts and workbenches to Pretend Play replicas of iconic Stanley tools, the collection encourages imaginative Play while introducing children to essential skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment.
Red Toolbox, the renowned kids' toy brand and licensee of Stanley Jr., Char-Broil, Miracle-Gro, Goodyear, and Tasty Jr. is excited to announce the European launch of the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play Line. Red Toolbox previously held the Stanley Jr. license in the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The new agreement extends to include the European market and the UK in the rolePlay category, highlighting Red Toolbox's ongoing efforts to inspire young minds by expanding access to imaginative and educational Play opportunities across Europe.The Stanley Jr. Line offers a range of high-quality, real work tools that are specially designed for smaller hands, as well as rolePlay sets designed to inspire young builders. From tool belts and workbenches to Pretend Play replicas of iconic Stanley tools, the collection encourages imaginative Play while introducing children to essential skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment.
Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it
Liberoquotidiano.it - Red Toolbox Expands Stanley Jr. Pretend Play Line to Europe
- Red Toolbox Expands Stanley Jr. Pretend Play Line to Europe - Red Toolbox, the renowned kids' toy brand and licensee of Stanley Jr., Char-Broil, Miracle-Gro, Goodyear, and Tasty Jr. is excited to announce the European launch of the Stanley Jr. Pretend Play line. (adnkronos.com)
Fidenza, ruba vestiti sportivi firmati per 300 euro: denunciato 21enne parmatoday.it
Le serie tv e i film Prime Video più attesi di febbraio 2025 today.it
Cecilia Rodriguez parla delle condizioni di salute del padre Gustavo dopo l’incendio: ecco cosa ha rivelato donnapop.it
Rende. Addio a Don Franco, guida e paterna presenza della Parrocchia Beatissima Vergine di Lourdes laprimapagina.it
“Ingordigia”, Gigi Riva presenta il suo nuovo libro al Mutuo Soccorso bergamonews.it
Grill per preparare panini perfetti direttamente a casa tua (sconto del 38% su Amazon) lanazione.it
Lufthansa riprende i voli per Tel Aviv dal 1 febbraio dopo l'accordo sulla tregua quotidiano.net
Le serie tv e i film Prime Video più attesi di febbraio 2025 today.it
Cecilia Rodriguez parla delle condizioni di salute del padre Gustavo dopo l’incendio: ecco cosa ha rivelato donnapop.it
Rende. Addio a Don Franco, guida e paterna presenza della Parrocchia Beatissima Vergine di Lourdes laprimapagina.it
“Ingordigia”, Gigi Riva presenta il suo nuovo libro al Mutuo Soccorso bergamonews.it
Grill per preparare panini perfetti direttamente a casa tua (sconto del 38% su Amazon) lanazione.it
Lufthansa riprende i voli per Tel Aviv dal 1 febbraio dopo l'accordo sulla tregua quotidiano.net
Video Red Toolbox