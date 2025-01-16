Liberoquotidiano.it - Red Toolbox Expands Stanley Jr. Pretend Play Line to Europe

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/Red, the renowned kids' toy brand and licensee ofJr., Char-Broil, Miracle-Gro, Goodyear, and Tasty Jr. is excited to announce thean launch of theJr.. Redpreviously held theJr. license in the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Australia and New Zealand. The new agreement extends to include thean market and the UK in the rolecategory, highlighting Red's ongoing efforts to inspire young minds by expanding access to imaginative and educationalopportunities across.TheJr.offers a range of high-quality, real work tools that are specially designed for smaller hands, as well as rolesets designed to inspire young builders. From tool belts and workbenches toreplicas of iconictools, the collection encourages imaginativewhile introducing children to essential skills and fostering a sense of accomplishment.