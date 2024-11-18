HyperStrong Ranked Among Top Three Global BESS Integrators by S&P Global for 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/
HyperStrong, a leading provider of energy storage solutions, has been Ranked Among the top Three battery energy storage system (BESS) Integrators in terms of Global capacity installed in 2023 according to the 2024 Battery Energy Storage System Integrator report published by S&P Global Commodity Insights in November 2024. In the report, project capacity for each system integrator only includes projects that supplied complete AC solutions as a final supplier, and all projects are recorded in usable AC capacity in MW and MWh.The report also ranks HyperStrong as the top BESS integrator in China (mainland) market in terms of cumulative installed and contracted project capacity in both GW and GWh, and No. 4 in the Global market cumulatively. These two rankings are both based on project capacity as of end of July 2024.
