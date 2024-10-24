AEW: Rampage e Battle Of The Belts verso la cancellazione, Shockwave ancora nulla di concreto (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La AEW ha recentemente rinnovato il proprio contratto televisivo con Warner Bros. Al contempo sta cercando di allargare ulteriormente la propria diffusione e in questo contesto si inserisce l’accordo con Fox Sports Messico. Da qualche tempo si parla anche del lancio di un nuovo tv show, denominato Shockwave, prodotto che sarebbe stato proposto a diverse emittenti tra cui Fox. Arrivano ora ulteriori aggiornamenti in vista del 2025. Rampage e Battle Of The Belts fuori Il palinsesto AEW potrebbe subire dei cambiamenti nel corso del prossimo anno. Secondo quanto evidenziato da Fightful Select, Rampage e Battle Of The Belts starebbero andando verso la cancellazione. Al momento i due tv show non sono previsti nel palinsesto 2025, mentre restano fermi Dynamite e Collision. Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Rampage e Battle Of The Belts verso la cancellazione, Shockwave ancora nulla di concreto Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) La AEW ha recentemente rinnovato il proprio contratto televisivo con Warner Bros. Al contempo sta cercando di allargare ulteriormente la propria diffusione e in questo contesto si inserisce l’accordo con Fox Sports Messico. Da qualche tempo si parla anche del lancio di un nuovo tv show, denominato, prodotto che sarebbe stato proposto a diverse emittenti tra cui Fox. Arrivano ora ulteriori aggiornamenti in vista del 2025.Of Thefuori Il palinsesto AEW potrebbe subire dei cambiamenti nel corso del prossimo anno. Secondo quanto evidenziato da Fightful Select,Of Thestarebbero andandola. Al momento i due tv show non sono previsti nel palinsesto 2025, mentre restano fermi Dynamite e Collision.

