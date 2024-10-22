Panathinaikos-Chelsea (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Il KO di Anfield ha fatto capire al Chelsea di Maresca che è ancora troppo presto per nutrire sogni di gloria, e la vetta a questo punto è scivolata via a 7 punti di distacco: quest’oggi sul campo del Panathinaikos l’occasione buona per ripartire e mantenersi a punteggio pieno nel girone di Conference League. I prasini hanno onorato la memoria di Baldock vincendo una gara complicata InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Infobetting.com - Panathinaikos-Chelsea (Conference League, 24-10-2024 ore 18:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su Infobetting.com (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Il KO di Anfield ha fatto capire aldi Maresca che è ancora troppo presto per nutrire sogni di gloria, e la vetta a questo punto è scivolata via a 7 punti di distacco: quest’oggi sul campo dell’occasione buona per ripartire e mantenersi a punteggio pieno nel girone di. I prasini hanno onorato la memoria di Baldock vincendo una gara complicata InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

“Is there something his managers know that I don’t” – Nevin baffled why Chelsea ace didn’t play vs Liverpool - Pat Nevin believes Enzo Maresca should have introduced Joao Felix against Liverpool because Chelsea needed creativity.The Blues slipped to their second defeat of the season at Anfield on Sunday as ... (ca.sports.yahoo.com)

Reece James: How do Chelsea fit right-back into their team after injury return? | OneFootball - With Malo Gusto pushed over to left-back, James starting on the right and played 53 minutes before coming off. During his time on the pitch, James had nine final third entries — the second most among ... (onefootball.com)

Transfer notebook: Kyle Walker to rival Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, David Moyes could return to save Crystal Palace, West Ham regret - David Moyes would be a contender to replace Oliver Glasner as Crystal Palace boss if the Eagles decide to make a change in the dugout. Glasner is under increasing pressure after matching ... (talksport.com)