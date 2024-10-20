Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection arriverà a febbraio (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Konami ha annunciato che il 27 febbraio arriverà su Nintendo Switch e Steam una collezione dedicata ai retrogames dedicati al mondo di Yu-Gi-Oh! intitolata: Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection. Il nostalgico pacchetto caratterizzato da titoli retrò Yu-Gi-Oh! fine anni ’90 e primi anni 2000 uscirà sia in versione digitale che in versione fisica. L’edizione fisica conterrà anche una delle due carte “Spolverino dell’Arpia” in edizione Rara Segreta Quarto di Secolo. I fan possono preordinare l’edizione fisica della collezione presso rivenditori selezionati. I dettagli sui pre-order digitali saranno presto svelati. Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection commemora il 25simo anniversario del gioco di carte Yu-Gi-Oh! e riporta in vita gli iconici titoli digitali originariamente pubblicati tra il 1998 e il 2004. La lista completa dei giochi contenuti nella collezione sarà presto annunciata. Nerdpool.it - Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection arriverà a febbraio Leggi tutta la notizia su Nerdpool.it (Di domenica 20 ottobre 2024) Konami ha annunciato che il 27su Nintendo Switch e Steam una collezione dedicata ai retrogames dedicati al mondo di Yu-Gi-Oh! intitolata: Yu-Gi-Oh!. Il nostalgico pacchetto caratterizzato da titoli retrò Yu-Gi-Oh! fine anni ’90 e primi anni 2000 uscirà sia in versione digitale che in versione fisica. L’edizione fisica conterrà anche una delle due carte “Spolverino dell’Arpia” in edizione Rara Segreta Quarto di Secolo. I fan possono preordinare l’edizione fisica della collezione presso rivenditori selezionati. I dettagli sui pre-order digitali saranno presto svelati. Yu-Gi-Oh!commemora il 25simo anniversario del gioco di carte Yu-Gi-Oh! e riporta in vita gli iconici titoli digitali originariamente pubblicati tra il 1998 e il 2004. La lista completa dei giochi contenuti nella collezione sarà presto annunciata.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Georgia is setting early voting records, and Trump supports it. Why Alabama does not - Alabama is one of only three states that does not allow for any in-person early voting. That doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon, despite support of the practice by former President Donald ... (al.com)

California man loses life savings, owes more than $30K in taxes after falling prey to sophisticated scam — now he fears he may lose his home if he can’t pay his tax bill - On top of losing his life savings to scammers, Chester Frilich of Concord, California is facing a tax bill of over $30,000 which could end in him losing his home. As reported by ABC7 News, his ... (msn.com)

Penn State Health closure leaves transplant patients blindsided - Already sick, former patients of the failed kidney and liver transplant units face rejection and despair as they look elsewhere and grapple with the one thing they cannot afford to lose: time. (wesa.fm)