L’olimpionico Ryan Wedding è ricercato dall’FBI, taglia da 50mila dollari: accuse pesantissime (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Ryan Wedding, snowboarder canadese che ha gareggiato alle Olimpiadi invernali del 2002 a Salt Lake City , è accusato di aver condotto una maxi operazione di traffico di droga, e di avere addirittura ordinato degli omicidi. Fanpage.it - L’olimpionico Ryan Wedding è ricercato dall’FBI, taglia da 50mila dollari: accuse pesantissime Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024), snowboarder canadese che ha gareggiato alle Olimpiadi invernali del 2002 a Salt Lake City , è accusato di aver condotto una maxi operazione di traffico di droga, e di avere addirittura ordinato degli omicidi.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted in a U.S. drug trafficking case - A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring that shipped vast amounts of cocaine across the Americas and killed four people, authorities said. (kpbs.org)

“Bodyguard Is So Annoyed”: South African Women Gate-Crash a Wedding in Congo, Video Trends - A group of South Africans gate-crashed a wedding in Congo, singing their way into the festivities and spreading good vibes. The video grabbed TikTokkers' attention. (briefly.co.za)

Dear Abby: What is an appropriate wedding gift for our daughter’s second marriage? - DEAR ABBY: Our daughter was widowed a number of years ago. She’s now getting married for the second time. She and her fiance are financially stable. They both have good jobs and are financing the ... (mlive.com)