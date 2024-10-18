Fanpage.it di 18 ott 2024

L’olimpionico Ryan Wedding è ricercato dall’FBI taglia da 50mila dollari | accuse pesantissime

L’olimpionico Ryan Wedding è ricercato dall’FBI, taglia da 50mila dollari: accuse pesantissime (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Ryan Wedding, snowboarder canadese che ha gareggiato alle Olimpiadi invernali del 2002 a Salt Lake City , è accusato di aver condotto una maxi operazione di traffico di droga, e di avere addirittura ordinato degli omicidi.
L’olimpionico Ryan da Fanpage.it

Fanpage.it - L’olimpionico Ryan Wedding è ricercato dall’FBI, taglia da 50mila dollari: accuse pesantissime

Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it
Altre notizie su L’olimpionico Ryan Wedding è ricercato dall’FBI, taglia da 50mila dollari: accuse pesantissime. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder is wanted in a U.S. drug trafficking case - A former Olympic snowboarder for Canada has been charged with running a drug trafficking ring that shipped vast amounts of cocaine across the Americas and killed four people, authorities said. (kpbs.org)

“Bodyguard Is So Annoyed”: South African Women Gate-Crash a Wedding in Congo, Video Trends - A group of South Africans gate-crashed a wedding in Congo, singing their way into the festivities and spreading good vibes. The video grabbed TikTokkers' attention. (briefly.co.za)

Dear Abby: What is an appropriate wedding gift for our daughter’s second marriage? - DEAR ABBY: Our daughter was widowed a number of years ago. She’s now getting married for the second time. She and her fiance are financially stable. They both have good jobs and are financing the ... (mlive.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video L’olimpionico Ryan
Video L’olimpionico Ryan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.