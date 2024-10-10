Elvis The Musical annuncia la serata finale del tour 2024 a Milano con uno spettacolo-concerto in stile anni Sessanta (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Si conclude a Milano, in data 25 ottobre 2024, il grande successo del tour del Musical dedicato al cantante Elvis, in programma con una serata speciale al Teatro Arcimboldi con le musiche della superstar ‘Elvis Re del Rock’. Dopo il successo all’estero e in Italia, il docuMusical sulla vita e la mus Ilgiornaleditalia.it - Elvis The Musical annuncia la serata finale del tour 2024 a Milano con uno spettacolo-concerto in stile anni Sessanta Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilgiornaleditalia.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Si conclude a, in data 25 ottobre, il grande successo deldeldedicato al cantante, in programma con unaspeciale al Teatro Arcimboldi con le musiche della superstar ‘Re del Rock’. Dopo il successo all’estero e in Italia, il docusulla vita e la mus

